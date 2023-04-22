Reilly scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Lightning, 4-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Morgan Reilly scored at 19:15 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night in Game 3 of the first-round NHL playoff series. Ilya Samsonov stopped 36 shots for Toronto. He had eight saves in the extra period, one on Lightning star Nikita Kucherov from point-blank range, to help give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 is Monday night at Amalie Arena. Auston Matthews and Noel Acciari also scored for Toronto, which forced overtime when Ryan O’Reilly slipped a shot past goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy with a minute left in regulation. Anthony Cirelli, Brandon Hagel and Darren Raddysh scored for Tampa Bay.

