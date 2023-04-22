Rodríguez scores twice as NYCFC defeats Dallas 3-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodríguez scored a goal in each half to propel New York City FC to a 3-1 victory over FC Dallas. Neither team scored until Rodríguez found the net unassisted in the 44th minute to give NYCFC (4-2-3) the lead at halftime. Rodríguez upped the lead to 2-0 when he took passes from Gabriel Pereira and Richard Ledezma and scored five minutes into the second half. Talles Magno’s unassisted goal five minutes later made it 3-0. Dallas (4-3-2) got on the scoreboard in the 77th minute when defender José Martínez took passes from Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Jesús Ferreira and scored his first goal of the season.

