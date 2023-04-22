Royals rally with 5 in 9th for 11-8 victory over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — MJ Melendez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded as the Kansas City Royals scored five times in the ninth inning to rally for an 11-8 victory over the Los Angeles Angels that snapped a six-game losing streak. Hunter Dozier had three hits and three RBIs, including a two-run single in the ninth that provided some insurance for the Royals. Matt Duffy also had three hits. The Angels lost despite hitting four home runs for the second time this season. Matt Thaiss gave the Halos an 8-6 lead in the eighth inning with a two-run shot, but José Quijada was unable to hold it. Hunter Renfroe went deep twice and Mike Trout homered for the first time in two weeks.

