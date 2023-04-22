Rublev and Lajovic set up final in Banja Luka

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia and Herzegovina (AP) — Second-seeded Andrey Rublev has reached his second final in two weeks at the Srpska Open in Banja Luka. Rublev took out Alex Molcan of Slovakia 6-2, 6-4 and has yet to drop a set this week. He won Monte Carlo last weekend for his 13th career title. In Sunday’s final, Rublev faces Dusan Lajovic. Lajovic followed his upset of top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals by progressing to his third career final. Lajovic defeated another seeded Serbian countryman, No. 4 Miomir Kecmanovic, in a three-setter in their first meeting. Lajovic won his only previous tour-level matchup with Rublev. It was on his way to his only career title in 2019 at Umag, Croatia.

