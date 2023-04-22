Salah grabs winner as Liverpool beats Forest 3-2

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool twice relinquished a lead before scoring a winner through Mohamed Salah as a 3-2 result over relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest preserved hopes of a top-four finish in the English Premier League. Diogo Jota put Liverpool 1-0 and 2-1 ahead at Anfield only for goals by Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White to pull Forest level. The last of five goals in 23 second-half minutes was converted by Salah. Salah side-footed in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free kick in the 70th minute for his 16th of the league campaign. Liverpool jumped to seventh in the standings, six points behind fourth-placed Newcastle and three behind Tottenham in fifth. Newcastle hosts Tottenham on Sunday.

