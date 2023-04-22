Savarino, Gómez propel Real Salt Lake past San Jose 3-1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jefferson Savarino scored the go-ahead goal early in the second half and Andrés Gómez had a goal and an assist to guide Real Salt Lake to a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. Savarino gave Real Salt Lake (3-5-0) the lead when he took a pass from Gómez and scored in the 54th minute. Jasper Löffelsend scored in the 39th minute — with an assist from Danny Musovski — to give Real Salt Lake the lead at halftime. Cristian Espinoza pulled San Jose (4-3-2) even when he scored unassisted four minutes into the second half. Gómez added an insurance goal in the 80th minute with an assist from Bryan Oviedo.

