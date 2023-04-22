Second-half goals lead Galaxy past Austin 2-0 for first win

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Javier Hernández Balcázar and Riqui Puig scored second-half goals to rally the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 2-0 victory over Austin FC. Balcázar, who goes by the nickname Chicharito, took a pass from Dejan Joveljic and scored in the 54th minute to give the Galaxy the lead. Puig added an insurance goal 10 minutes later with an assist from Mark Delgado to help LA hold on for its first victory of the season. The Galaxy (1-4-3) beat Austin for a third straight time and improved to 4-1-0 all-time in the series. Austin (2-4-2) has gone 0-3-2 in its last five matches with only one goal scored. Austin has scored only six goals this season. The club scored six goals in the first 112 minutes of last season.

