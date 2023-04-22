Tatis homers, Padres rally for 5-3 win over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. connected for his first homer since 2021, Ha-Seong Kim had a crucial two RBI single and the San Diego Padres rallied for a 5-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night. The Padres took the lead in the first inning on Tatis’ first homer since his return from an 80-game drug suspension on Thursday. The 24-year-old turned on an 0-2 fastball, hitting it into the left-center stands, just out of the reach of a leaping Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove threw five innings in his return from the injured list, giving up three runs.

