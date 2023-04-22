Tellez homers against Red Sox again as Brewers win 5-4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez continued to torment the Boston Red Sox as he homered for the second straight night and helped the Milwaukee Brewers win 5-4. Tellez hit a two-run shot off Garrett Whitlock in the third inning. He also homered Friday in the Brewers’ 5-3 loss to the Red Sox. Tellez has 14 homers and 29 RBIs in 37 career games against the Red Sox. He entered Saturday with a 1.183 career OPS against the Red Sox. Yu Chang and Rafael Devers hit two-run homers for the Red Sox.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.