Top-ranked Ko, Thompson miss cut after 2nd round at Chevron
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Top-ranked Lydia Ko and American Lexi Thompson were among those who didn’t make the cut after a rain-delayed second round at the Chevron Championship on Saturday. Thirty-one players had to finish the round Saturday after they couldn’t complete it before dark Friday night in the first women’s major tournament of the season. The event is in its first year in suburban Houston after a decades-long run in the California desert. South Korean A Lim Kim shot a 7-under 65 Friday for a two-round score of 136 to lead the tournament entering the third round. Americans Lilia Vu and Megan Khang were tied for second, a stroke behind.