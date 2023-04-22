Top-ranked Ko, Thompson miss cut after 2nd round at Chevron

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Top-ranked Lydia Ko and American Lexi Thompson were among those who didn’t make the cut after a rain-delayed second round at the Chevron Championship on Saturday. Thirty-one players had to finish the round Saturday after they couldn’t complete it before dark Friday night in the first women’s major tournament of the season. The event is in its first year in suburban Houston after a decades-long run in the California desert. South Korean A Lim Kim shot a 7-under 65 Friday for a two-round score of 136 to lead the tournament entering the third round. Americans Lilia Vu and Megan Khang were tied for second, a stroke behind.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.