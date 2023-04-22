Tsitsipas back in Barcelona Open final after beating Musetti

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas has beaten Lorenzo Musetti in three sets to reach the final of the Barcelona Open. The fifth-ranked Greek beat Musetti 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 on the outdoor clay court. Tsitsipas will face either defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or Daniel Evans on Sunday. Tsitsipas lost finals in Barcelona in 2018 and 2021 to 12-time winner Rafael Nadal. Nadal missed this year’s edition due to a hip injuring that has sidelined him since January.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.