MUNICH (AP) — Botic van de Zandschulp has another chance against defending champion Holger Rune in the final of the BMW Open after both players won their semifinals in Munich. The 19-year-old Rune saved all eight break points he faced to beat Australia’s Christopher O’Connell 6-3, 6-2. Van de Zandschulp defeated the second-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6. The Dutch player retired during the final last year with an aching chest.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.