Webb stops his 4-game skid, pitches Giants over Mets 7-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Opening day starter Logan Webb stopped his four-game losing streak, holding the Mets hot offense to two runs in seven innings and leading the San Francisco Giants over New York 7-4. Webb (1-4) struck out eight and walked one for his first win since signing a $90 million, five-year contract for 2024-28, a deal announced April 14. San Francisco (7-13) avoided losing 14 of its first 20 games, which would match the worst opening in team history. The Mets lost for the second time in nine games on their 10-game California trip.

