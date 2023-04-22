Wild aim to keep edge on Stars; Eriksson Ek’s status unclear

The Minnesota Wild have delivered a forceful and punishing performance to take the first-round NHL playoff series lead from the Dallas Stars. The Wild are wincing a little bit themselves. Joel Eriksson Ek could be sidelined again. He missed the first two games and had his Game 3 return cut short by another leg injury. The Wild lead 2-1 and host the Stars in Game 4. There are three other Game 4s around the league on Sunday. The New York Islanders host Carolina down 2-1. Florida hosts Boston down 2-1. Los Angeles hosts Edmonton with a 2-1 lead.

