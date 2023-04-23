After long wait, Pirates’ Maggi gets call to the majors

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Drew Maggi sat at a hotel across the Allegheny River from PNC Park on Saturday night. The 33-year-old infielder arrived in Pittsburgh around 7 p.m., having just been called up to the Pittsburgh Pirates from Double-A Altoona. Maggi was selected with outfielder Bryan Reynolds going on the Bereavement List. The Pirates are looking to cap a four-game series sweep of the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, as Maggi hopes to play a part. He will not be part of the starting lineup. It’s been a long road for Maggi, who has played 1,155 games across 13 minor league seasons.

