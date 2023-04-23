Alcaraz follows Nadal as repeat Barcelona Open champion

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has become the first player since Rafael Nadal to repeat as Barcelona Open champion with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas. It’s the third title won this year by the 19-year-old Spaniard and his ninth overall. He closed the final on Rafa Nadal center court with a forehand winner for his fifth consecutive straight-set win at the tournament this year. The second-ranked Spaniard had never successfully defended a title before Sunday. Nadal was the last player to win consecutive titles in Barcelona with three straight from 2016-18.

