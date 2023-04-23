Angels rookie C Logan O’Hoppe needs surgery on torn labrum

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe needs surgery on a torn labrum in his left shoulder. It’ll cut short his promising rookie season. O’Hoppe is expected to need four to six months of recovery time. He was injured during the Angels’ road trip, feeling pain after swinging the bat on Monday in Boston and again Thursday in New York. He was off to an outstanding start to the season after seizing the Angels’ starting job out of spring training. O’Hoppe is batting .283 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 16 games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.