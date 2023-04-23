Arsenal recovers for 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg in Women’s CL

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Stina Blackstenius has earned Arsenal a 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semifinal. Blackstenius slid in to meet Victoria Pelova’s cross for the equalizer in the 69th minute as the visitors recovered from a two-goal deficit to put themselves in a good position ahead of the second leg in London on May 1. Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir put the home team in a commanding position by scoring one goal and setting up the other for the two-time champion. But Wolfsburg dropped intensity after the break and ultimately paid the price after losing the ball in midfield when Pelova crossed for Blackstenius to finish. Both teams were depleted by injuries.

