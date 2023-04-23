Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies out with thigh injury

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich may have to do without Canadian defender Alphonso Davies for the rest of the season. The Bavarian powerhouse says the 22-year-old Davies “sustained a muscle bundle injury” in the back of his left thigh during the 3-1 loss at Mainz in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Davies had to come off early in the game. Bayern does not say how much time Davies will miss. There are just five rounds remaining in the Bundesliga. Bayern has already been knocked out of the Champions League and German Cup and it lost the Bundesliga lead to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.