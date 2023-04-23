Blazing Sevens out of Kentucky Derby, Jace’s Road gets in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Blazing Sevens has been withdrawn from the Kentucky Derby, allowing Jace’s Road into the 20-horse field for the 149th running on May 6 at Churchill Downs. The Chad Brown-trained colt was tied for 17th with 46 points after his third-place finish in the Grade 1 Blue Grass at Keeneland on April 8. Jace’s Road placement gives Louisville-born trainer Brad Cox four Derby entries, with Angel of Empire, Hit Show and Verifying, which finished 5¾ lengths ahead of Blazing Sevens in the Blue Grass. Jace’s Road is coming off a third-place run in the Louisiana Derby on March 25.

