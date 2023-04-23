Brown, Tatum score 31 each, Boston beats Hawks for 3-1 lead
By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each scored 31 points and the Boston Celtics led nearly the entire way, holding off the Atlanta Hawks for a 129-121 victory and a commanding 3-1 lead in the opening-round playoff series. The Celtics can deliver the clincher Tuesday night when the series returns to Boston for Game 5. Tatum and Brown combined to score Boston’s final 16 points. Brown has been wearing a protective mask after sustaining facial contusions in February. He took off the device after making only 1 of 7 shots and went 11 of 15 the rest of the way. Trae Young led Atlanta with 35 points.