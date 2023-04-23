Bruins top Panthers 6-2, take 3-1 lead in 1st-round series

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Hall and Jake DeBrusk each scored twice, Linus Ullmark stopped 41 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 6-2 in an Eastern Conference first-round playoff game Sunday. Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi also had goals for the Bruins, who took a 3-1 lead in the series by getting a second consecutive win on Florida ice. Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett had goals for Florida, while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots for the Panthers, who’ll try to fend off elimination when they visit Boston for Game 5 on Wednesday.

