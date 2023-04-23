Brunson, Barrett lead Knicks over Cavs 102-93 for 3-1 lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 29 points, RJ Barrett had 26 and the New York Knicks took a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first-round series with a 102-93 victory. Josh Hart moved into the starting lineup and had 19 points and seven rebounds for the fifth-seeded Knicks. New York can reach the second round for the first time in a decade if it beats the Cavs in Cleveland on Wednesday. Donovan Mitchell finished with just 11 points on 5-for-18 shooting for Cleveland.

