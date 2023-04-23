Skip to Content
Busch wins under caution at Talladega in double overtime

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Kyle Busch won his second race of the season since joining Richard Childress Racing when he snatched the victory in double overtime at Talladega Superspeedway. It was the second win for Busch at Talladega, 15 years apart. He won when Bubba Wallace was spun by Ryan Blaney as Wallace tried to block Blaney. It triggered a race-ending caution that gave RCR its 13th victory at NASCAR’s biggest track. Blaney finished second to lead a parade of Ford drivers to second through fifth-place finishes.

