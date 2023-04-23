DeGrom fans 11 in 6 innings, Rangers beat Athletics 5-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out 11 batters in six innings to take the major league lead as the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-2. DeGrom showed no ill effects from the right wrist soreness that forced an early exit in his prior start after four hitless innings. Robbie Grossman hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs for the AL West-leading Rangers, who took two of three from major league-worst Oakland. DeGrom threw 80 pitches, allowing a two-run homer to Shea Langeliers. Only one run was earned. The two-time Cy Young Award winner allowed three hits and walked none.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.