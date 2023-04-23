Detroit’s Rodriguez has perfect game through 6 at Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Detroit’s Eduardo Rodriguez has a perfect game through six innings at Baltimore. The left-hander retired the first 18 Orioles he faced. The Tigers have been held scoreless as well. Second baseman Jonathan Schoop made a diving stop to his right on Gunnar Henderson’s grounder in the sixth to keep Rodriguez’s bid going. Rodriguez went to a full count on Cedric Mullins that same inning but retired him on a broken-bat grounder for the third out. Rodriguez has struck out four and thrown 71 pitches.

