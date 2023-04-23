Dillon Brooks: Image was factor in ejection for LeBron blow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Memphis agitator Dillon Brooks believes his image as an NBA villain contributed to the decision to eject him from Game 3 of the Grizzlies’ playoff series with the Los Angeles Lakers after he struck LeBron James in the groin. Brooks said Sunday that his flagrant foul 2 was an accident and he believes his reputation in the media and among fans was a factor in his ejection from the third quarter of Memphis’ 111-101 loss Saturday night. Brooks was tossed from a game for the third time this season, delighting the Lakers’ home crowd that had been booing his every move since pregame warmups.

