Gausman, Guerrero, Varsho lead Jays to 5-1 win over Yanks

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Gausman struck out 11 in seven shutout innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Daulton Varsho hit back-to-back homers following an error by rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 5-1. The Blue Jays won for the 12th time in 18 games and took two of three in the Bronx to hand New York its first series loss. The Yankees had won or split their first six series, their longest streak to start a season since 2003. New York had been 11-0 when facing a series loss and was the only team that hadn’t dropped a series this year. Gausman held the Yankees to three hits, and Guerrero hit a two-run drive in the sixth off starter Clarke Schmidt.

