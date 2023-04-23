Giakoumakis, late own goal help Atlanta beat Fire 2-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Giorgos Giakoumakis became just the second player in MLS history to score in each of his first five starts and Atlanta United used an own goal in the ninth minute of stoppage time to beat the Chicago Fire 2-1. Atlanta’s Juan José Purata redirected a corner kick off Chicago midfielder Maren Haile-Selassie and into the net for an own goal in stoppage time to seal the win. Giakoumakis, a 28-year-old forward from Greece, opened the scoring in the 13th minute and joined Taylor Twellman, who scored a goal in his first six MLS starts for the New England Revolution in 2002. Kacper Przybylko subbed on in the 81st minute for Chicago and scored in the 90th to make it 1-1.

