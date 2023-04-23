Guardians LHP Logan Allen strikes out 8, wins MLB debut

CLEVELAND (AP) — Logan Allen struck out eight over six innings in his major league debut and his Cleveland teammates helped him get a 7-4 win over the Miami Marlins. The 24-year-old left-hander was called up from Triple-A Columbus before the game. He gave up a two-out homer to Jon Berti in the third, allowed five hits and walked one. Allen is the third rookie to start a game for the Guardians. Jesús Luzardo had the loss for Miami, and Avisaíl García hit a three-run homer.

