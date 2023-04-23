Heat, Lakers have chance to take 3-1 first-round leads

MIAMI (AP) — Win Game 1, lose Game 2, win Game 3. The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat have followed the same path to 2-1 leads in their respective first-round series. And on Monday night, both will hope to break that win-one-lose-one trend and grab command of their matchups. The seventh-seeded Lakers play host to the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of their Western Conference series. The eighth-seeded Heat play host to the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of that Eastern Conference matchup.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.