Herbert wins Handa Championship in playoff

OMITAMA, Japan (AP) — Australian Lucas Herbert has outlasted Aaron Cockerill to win the Handa Championship on the second extra hole for his third world tour title. The pair finished the final round tied on 15-under 265 after Herbert just missed a birdie putt from 20 feet on the 18th for a 67. Cockerill had a chance to take advantage but saw his second shot on the last find a bunker and was lucky to save his par and force the playoff after a closing-round 68. After both players made par at the first extra hole, Herbert did well to recover from a wayward tee shot on the second extra to secure his first win since the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open title in 2021.

