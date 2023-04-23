Holger Rune edges Van de Zandschulp to defend Munich title

MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Holger Rune has defended his BMW Open title with a hard-fought 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (3) win over Botic van de Zandschulp in the final. Van de Zandschulp retired from last year’s final with an aching chest. The 19-year-old Rune was made to work significantly harder to retain the title. Rune had a problem with his upper right arm in the third set, but he managed to save four championship points and recover from twisting his ankle before dominating the tie-break. It’s Rune’s fourth tour-level title.

