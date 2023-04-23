Hurricanes roll to 5-2 win, take 3-1 series lead over Isles

NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes snapped an eight-game postseason road losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday. The loss pushed the Islanders to the brink of elimination. Sebastian Aho added a goal and two assists and Antti Raanta made 27 saves in helping the Canes win on the road for the first time in the playoffs since the second round in 2021. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Raleigh, North Carolina. Adam Pelech and Bo Horvat scored for New York.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.