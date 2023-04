NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Sam Lafferty has been fined by the league for cross-checking in Saturday’s win over Tampa Bay. He must pay $3,108.11, which is the maximum allowable under the league’s collective bargaining agreement. Lafferty cross-checked Lightning forward Ross Colton up high in front of Toronto’s goal and received a minor penalty for roughing. Toronto holds a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

