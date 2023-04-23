Leverkusen extends unbeaten run under Alonso to 13 games

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen is reaping the benefit of Xabi Alonso’s coaching. Leverkusen showed its resilient side on Sunday with a 2-0 win over direct rival Leipzig which dropped out of the Bundesliga’s top four and the qualification places for the Champions League. Goals from Adam Hlozek and a late penalty from Nadiem Amiri secured Leverkusen’s win and stretched its unbeaten run to 13 games across all competitions. The club was second from bottom in the Bundesliga when Alonso was apppointed in October. Freiburg earlier strengthened its case for Champions League qualification with a 4-0 rout of relegation-threatened Schalke. Michael Gregoritsch scored twice for the home team to move third before Union Berlin’s visit to Borussia Mönchengladbach later Sunday.

