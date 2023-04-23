Lilia Vu wins 1st major at Chevron Championship in playoff
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Lilia Vu birdied the first playoff hole to win her first major at the Chevron Championship after fellow American Angel Yin hit her approach shot into the water. Yin’s second shot came up short and left and splashed into the pond guarding the par-5 18th hole at Carlton Woods, and Vu hit her approach just over the green. Vu converted the birdie from about 10 feet for the victory. The 25-year-old Californian won for the second time on the LPGA Tour and took a celebratory leap into the pond, a tradition borrowed from this tournament’s former venue at Mission Hills in the California desert.