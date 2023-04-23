Man United beats Brighton on penalties, faces City in final

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United has advanced to the FA Cup final by beating Brighton 7-6 on penalty kicks at Wembley. Victor Lindelof struck the winning spot kick after the semifinal match ended 0-0 through extra time. Solly March had fired over after both teams had converted their previous six penalties. United will now meet Manchester City in the final in June. Victory saw United immediately bounce back after being dumped out of the Europa League by Sevilla on Thursday and sets up a mouthwatering all-Manchester final. It also gives Erik ten Hag chance to win his second trophy in this season after already lifting the League Cup.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.