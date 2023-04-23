Orioles beat Tigers 2-1 in 10, run winning streak to 6

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adam Frazier dashed home on Mason Englert’s wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Baltimore Orioles their sixth straight victory, 2-1 over the Detroit Tigers. The Orioles won for the 10th time in 12 games, this time on a day when Detroit’s Eduardo Rodriguez retired the first 20 Baltimore hitters. Keegan Akin kept the Tigers off the scoreboard in the top of 10th, and Englert was unable to do the same in the bottom half. Frazier pinch-ran as the automatic runner and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt. He scored when Englert’s first pitch to Jorge Mateo skipped away.

