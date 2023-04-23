Rays get 13th consecutive home win, beat White Sox 4-1
By MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Zach Eflin pitched five effective innings in his return from injury and the Tampa Bay Rays hit two more home runs, beating the slumping Chicago White Sox 4-1 for their 13th consecutive home win to begin the season. Tampa Bay improved to 19-3 overall and tied the 2009 Los Angeles Dodgers for the second-longest home winning streak to start a season since 1901. The 1907 New York Giants opened with 15 straight wins at home. Luke Raley and Harold Ramirez went deep for the Rays, who have homered in each of their first 22 games — extending their major league record. Eflin allowed one run and three hits in a game that took only 2 hours, 2 minutes. Peter Fairbanks got his third save.