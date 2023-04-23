Riley, Hardy capture first PGA Tour wins at Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Nick Hardy and Davis Riley birdied four of their final six holes to give both players their first PGA Tour victory at the Zurich Classic. The pair began the final round three shots back and closed with a 7-under 65 in alternate-shot play to finish with a tournament record total of 30-under 258 at TPC Louisiana. Riley made a 33-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-3 17th hole. Hardy and Riley were two shots better than Canadians Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor, who closed with a 63, tying the course record in alternate shot.

