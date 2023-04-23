Stars even series with 3-2 win vs. Wild on Seguin’s PP pair
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored two power-play goals and Jake Oettinger made 33 saves to help the Dallas Stars bounce back from a lopsided loss and beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in Game 4 to even their first-round NHL playoff series. Evgenii Dadonov gave the Stars a two-goal lead early in the third period just 8 seconds after escaping the penalty box. John Klingberg against his former team to bring the Wild within one. But Seguin delivered again after Minnesota’s Marcus Foligno took another contested penalty. Game 5 is in Dallas on Tuesday night.