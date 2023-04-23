Strasbourg wins 2-0 at Reims, moves out of relegation zone

PARIS (AP) — Habib Diallo scored twice to take his season’s tally to 17 league goals as Strasbourg won 2-0 at Reims on Sunday to keep alive its hopes of staying in the topflight next season. Diallo’s double sealed Strasbourg’s second consecutive win and helped his side move away from the relegation zone. Marseille will stay in second place and the automatic Champions League berth if it beats Lyon later Sunday. A victory for Rennes at Montpellier would move it above Lille and into fifth place on goal difference in the Europa League chase.

