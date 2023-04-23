Timberwolves survive in overtime, beat Nuggets 114-108

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 114-108 in overtime in Game 4 to avoid elimination. Rudy Gobert added 14 points and 15 rebounds for Minnesota which held on after Denver scored the final 12 points of regulation to force overtime. Mike Conley had 19 points for the Timberwolves. Game 5 is Tuesday in Denver. Nikola Jokic tied a playoff career high with 43 points and added 11 rebounds for the Nuggets.

