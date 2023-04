Turner, Stott, Clemens homers power Phillies past Rockies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trea Turner and Kody Clemens each hit solo homers, Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh each hit two-run shots and Zack Wheeler struck out 11 to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-3 win over the Colorado Rockies. The Phillies took the final three games of a four-game series and have won six of eight overall. Wheeler finished with his 17th career double-digit strikeout game and ninth with the Phillies. Rockies starter José Ureña got the loss, giving up four runs, walking four and failing to record a strikeout in 3 2/3 innings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.