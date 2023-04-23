Velasquez helps Pirates beat Reds 2-0 for 7th straight win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Vince Velasquez struck out 10 in seven innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds 2-0 for their seventh consecutive victory. It was the most strikeouts for Velasquez since May 10, 2018, when he had 12 for the Phillies against the Giants. He allowed two hits and walked two. The Pirates improved to 16-7 for the franchise’s best start since its last division title in 1992. David Bednar struck out two in the ninth for his eighth save, finishing a four-hitter.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.