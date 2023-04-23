Vollering secures Ardennes classics triple with Liège win

LIEGE, Belgium (AP) — Demi Vollering has completed a prestigious hat trick of wins in the Ardennes classics as she claimed victory in Liège-Bastogne-Liège. The 26-year-old Dutch rider also triumphed in the Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne this Spring, following in the footsteps of her sports director at the SD Worx team, Anna van der Breggen, who also achieved the feat in 2017. Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar also aims for the rare triple when he takes on defending champion and local favorite Remco Evenepoel in the men’s race.

