Ward, Trout, Ohtani hit 3 straight HRs, Angels beat KC 4-3
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit consecutive homers in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels hung on for a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals. The Angels managed only one hit in the first five innings against Jordan Lyles before the heart of their order unloaded on the Kansas City starter during a nine-pitch span. Trout also doubled twice, and Ward scored two runs. MJ Melendez, Vinnie Pasquantino and Bobby Witt Jr. hit solo homers for the Royals, who opened their 10-game trip by losing two of three in Anaheim.