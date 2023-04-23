Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:26 PM

Ward, Trout, Ohtani hit 3 straight HRs, Angels beat KC 4-3

KTVZ

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit consecutive homers in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels hung on for a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals. The Angels managed only one hit in the first five innings against Jordan Lyles before the heart of their order unloaded on the Kansas City starter during a nine-pitch span. Trout also doubled twice, and Ward scored two runs. MJ Melendez, Vinnie Pasquantino and Bobby Witt Jr. hit solo homers for the Royals, who opened their 10-game trip by losing two of three in Anaheim.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content