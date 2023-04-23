Skip to Content
Wave downs rival Angel City 2-0 in front of sellout LA crowd

By SUSIE RANTZ
Associated Press

Sofia Jakobsson and Makenzy Doniak scored five minutes apart in the second half to give the San Diego Wave a 2-0 victory over Angel City on Sunday. A sellout crowd of 22,000 was on hand at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles for the match between the National Women’s Soccer League rivals. In the earlier game on Sunday, second-half goals from Debinha and Cece Kizer gave the Kansas City Current its first win of the season. The 2-0 home victory over the Orlando Pride ended a three-game losing streak for the Current.

Associated Press

