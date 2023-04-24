Kentucky Derby coverage to air entirely on NBC

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC Sports coverage of the Kentucky Derby will air entirely on NBC. The seven-plus hours is believed to be the largest window for horse racing on one of the broadcast networks. In previous years, some of the early races on the Derby Day card from Churchill Downs would air on NBC Sports Network or USA Network. Last year’s window on NBC was five hours. NBC’s coverage on May 6 will begin at 12 p.m. ET. It will include nine races as well as features on the 20-horse field leading up to the 149th Run for the Roses at 6:45 p.m. ET.

